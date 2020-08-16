UrduPoint.com
Family Of Former Contender For Belarusian Presidency Tsepkalo Already In Ukraine - Office

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) The family of former contender for Belarusian presidency Valery Tsepkalo, who fled the country in July, has already arrived in Ukraine, the campaign office of the politician told Sputnik.

"[Tsepkalo's wife] Veronica with children is in safety in Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, Tsepkalo said that his wife and children were stuck at the Russia-Ukraine border for several hours.

"Valery himself views this as an open pressure against him in connection with his political activities. The situation has caused shock and indignation among thousands of his supporters," the spokesperson added.

The ex-candidate is currently wanted in Russia as Belarus has launched a bribery investigation against him.

