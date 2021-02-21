MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) The family of the Russian veteran of the Second World War, Ignat Artemenko, is not satisfied with the ruling of Moscow's district court on Alexey Navalny's libel against the veteran, Artemenko's daughter Elena Artemenko told Sputnik on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Moscow district court of Yuzhnoye Medvedkovo ruled that Navalny must pay a fine of 850,000 rubles [$11,500] in the case of libel against the veteran.

"The father expected that Navalny, in his final statement, would finally apologize. But, unfortunately, this did not happen. On the contrary, he continued to mock the elderly person, insult him and the whole family. And new slander repeatedly spilled from his mouth. It is not possible to call differently his endless statements regarding our financial interest in the process .

.. Consequently, there is no satisfaction with the outcome of the case," the veteran's daughter said.

Artemenko added that the veteran felt well and was supported by his family.

"The father feels well, he is surrounded by the care of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In fact, our family is very friendly!" Artemenko said.

The criminal case was launched against Navalny over his strong-worded comments on a video, in which the veteran spoke in favor of constitutional amendments. On Tuesday, the prosecution asked the district court in Moscow to fine Navalny 950,000 rubles [$12,942] for the insult of the veteran.