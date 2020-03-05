UrduPoint.com
Family Of Spanish Dictator Franco Challenges Exhumation In ECHR - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 08:14 PM

Descendants of Spanish Dictator Francisco Franco have filed a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over the government's decision to exhume and remove Franco's remains, saying it violated the family's rights, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Descendants of Spanish Dictator Francisco Franco have filed a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over the government's decision to exhume and remove Franco's remains, saying it violated the family's rights, media reported on Thursday.

In October, the remains of the dictator, who governed Spain from 1939 to 1975, were removed from the basilica of the Valley of the Fallen, a national monument carved into a mountain about 30 miles from Madrid, to the Mingorrubio-El Pardo municipal cemetery in the capital, where they were reburied next to his late wife. Franco's grandchildren opposed the move and challenged it in the country's Supreme Court, requesting that the remains be either left in the Valley of the Fallen or reburied in a crypt of the Almudena Cathedral north of Madrid. Both options were rejected by the court.

According to the Spanish Europa Press news agency, the grandchildren of Franco claimed that the government "de facto expropriated" the dictator's remains, because, since the exhumation, the family needed to request permission to visit his new burial place that is owned by the state. So, on Wednesday, the family's lawyers appealed the Supreme Court's verdict with the ECHR.

In addition, Franco's family accuses the Spanish authorities of violating their right to privacy and family life, saying that the government deprived them of the right to dispose of the remains of a deceased relative.

According to the appeal, cited by the news agency, the former leader's exhumation was based on a law that did not comply with the requirements of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and, therefore, was an infringement on the family's rights.

