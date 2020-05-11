Family of Suspected Spy Paul Whelan Calls for His Release From Moscow Jail Due to COVID-19

The Russian government should release Paul Whelan - a US citizen detained in Moscow on charges of espionage - due to the threat of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Whelan family said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The Russian government should release Paul Whelan - a US citizen detained in Moscow on charges of espionage - due to the threat of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Whelan family said in a statement on Monday.

"The Russian Federation's Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, called on Facebook for Russians in US prison to be released due to the coronavirus. We would urge the Russian government to heed their own advice," Paul's brother David Whelan said in the statement obtained by Sputnik.

The statement said Paul will be far less in peril at home than in a Russian jail, the statement said.

On Friday, Antonov said that the health and lives of Russian citizens serving sentences in the United States are under threat amid a serious COVID-19 outbreak in the US prison system, and called for their release.

The Whelan family noted that Paul has been isolated from his friends and family for more than 16 months, adding that his trial was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to continue on May 13.

"Paul has requested documents from us, through his lawyers, to aid in his defense," the statement said.

In addition, the statement reiterated that the charges against Paul are unfounded and accused the Russian authorities of denying English-language documents necessary for his defense to be translated into Russian.

At the end of 2018, the Russian authorities detained Paul, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, on charges of espionage. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Paul has maintained that he is innocent and insisted he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

According to information provided to the Russian court, Paul had been visiting Russia regularly since 2007.