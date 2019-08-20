Family of UK Resident Jailed in Iran on Spying Charges Asks London for Help

The UK government should do more to free British Council staffer Aras Amiri, an Iranian national jailed on spying charges, her family said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The UK government should do more to free British Council staffer Aras Amiri, an Iranian national jailed on spying charges, her family said Tuesday.

An appeals court in Iran last week upheld a 10-year prison sentence for the 33-year-old UK resident, a year after she was detained while visiting her grandmother in Tehran.

"We all think that the main blame goes to the Iranian government. But we think the British government should intervene more forcefully to get her released," her cousin, Mohsen Omrani, told The Guardian newspaper.

Amiri was an artistic affairs officer with the British Council, a government organization promoting cultural relations. She is one of several Iranian nationals with links to UK institutions that have been detained in Iran in past years.

Omrani argued that Tehran might want to use Amiri as a bargaining chip in its escalating row with London and Washington. Iran has been holding a UK-flagged tanker after the UK overseas territory of Gibraltar seized its commercial ship in July. That vessel was released last week.