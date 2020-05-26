Family of US Spy Suspect Whelan Says Hopes for Clemency - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, detained in Russia for charges of espionage, hopes the country's authorities will pardon him, his brother David Whelan said on Tuesday in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The prosecutor asked the Moscow City Court on Monday to sentence Paul Whelan to 18 years in a high-security prison.

"We hope the Russian Federation will see Paul's release - through clemency or some other means - as an opportunity to help rebuild the US-Russia relationship," David Whelan said.

"The request shocked the defense lawyers, who are seeking an acquittal," David Whelan said.

Paul Whelan, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, was detained in Russia in late 2018 on charges of espionage. Whelan keeps insisting on his innocence, stressing that he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding.