Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Family of Woman Who Gave Birth to 10 Babies Says 'A Lot to Handle,' Encourages Donations

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The family of the South African woman who recently set a new world record by giving birth to ten babies at once told Sputnik on Thursday that they will stop giving interviews for the time being, as the situation is "a lot to handle," but noted that they are open to donations.

On Tuesday, 37-year-old Gosiame Thamara Sithole gave birth to seven boys and three girls. Reportedly, five of the babies were delivered via natural birth and another five via C-section.

Sithole's family noted that they will not be doing interviews until further notice, but urged the public to donate goods and "make a difference" because "Ten children are a lot to handle.

" They stressed that "for the mere fact that the mother had to leave work means that she is also in need of necessities."

South Africans have already started donating money, and a venue has been arranged where members of the public can drop off donated goods, the family added.

Sithole previously gave birth to twins, who are now six years old.

Guinness World Records is currently investigating the case. The current record holder for the most children safely born at once is a woman in the United States who had eight babies in 2009.

