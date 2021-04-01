UrduPoint.com
Family Says British National Likely Killed During Insurgent Attacks In Mozambique

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Family members of Philip Mawer, a British national working in Palma, Mozambique, said on Thursday that he was believed to have been killed during the attacks launched by Islamic Insurgents last week.

"The disappearance of Philip Mawer, our much-loved son, brother, uncle, and friend, during the fighting in Northern Mozambique, has been widely reported in the press. Although formal identification has yet to be completed, we have now been made aware that the body of a man matching Philip's description has been found. We understand that a formal process of identification is necessary before we can know for sure whether the body is Philip's," Mawer's family said in a statement.

Mawer was killed when he tried to escape from the Amarula Hotel near Palma, which was under siege by the Islamic insurgents.

"The family is devastated by the loss and he will be sadly missed. We would like to acknowledge the support we have received from friends, family, and Philip's colleagues in a period of tremendous anguish," the statement said.

According to the statement, Mawer had been working in Mozambique for 18 months as country manager for RA International and his job was to manage the building of camps for workers involved in the large natural gas project there.

The family added that Mawer worked in countries including Somalia, Sierra Leone, Algeria, Afghanistan, and Yemen previously, as it was his nature to choose to work in dangerous corners of the world.

The family described Mawer as "an ebullient, outgoing character who had something of the lovable rogue about him." He also had a wonderful sense of humor, which persisted even in the most difficult situations, the family added.

The family asked for privacy at this difficult time.

Over 5,000 people have been displaced from Palma after Islamic insurgents attacked the town on March 24. About 200 guests, including foreigners, were besieged at the Amarula Hotel. When the group tried to escape from the hotel in 17 vehicles, their convoy was attacked by the insurgents. Seven people reportedly died during the attack on the convoy.

