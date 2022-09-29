UrduPoint.com

Family Sues Quebec Hospital For Mocking Dying Indigenous Woman - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 09:59 PM

The family of Joyce Echaquan, an Indigenous woman who died in 2020 at a Quebec hospital as she was mocked by the staff, is suing the hospital and the involved staff for C$2.7 million ($2 million), Global News reported on Thursday

According to the report, Joyce's family is suing a Joliette hospital, and all the personnel involved in the incident surrounding her death.

The lawsuit was filed by Patrick Martin-Menard, the legal representative of the family, who said this was about rendering justice for the loss of the family member, the report added.

In September 2020, Echaquan, 37, recorded herself from her bed at a hospital located in the city of Joliette as the nurse and her assistant were making disrespectful comment at her. The mother of seven passed away shortly after the incident.

On Wednesday, the family marked two years since her death.

