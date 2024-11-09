Famine Imminent In Besieged Northern Gaza, Experts Say
Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) There is a strong likelihood that famine is imminent in areas within the northern Gaza Strip, which under Israeli siege, food security experts said Friday.
The warning comes in an alert issued by the Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) Famine Review Committee (FRC), which underscored that the humanitarian situation in the enclave is extremely grave and rapidly deteriorating.
"Immediate action, within days not weeks, is required from all actors who are directly taking part in the conflict, or who have influence on its conduct, to avert and alleviate this catastrophic situation," it said.
Commenting on the alert, the head of the World Food Programme (WFP), Cindy McCain, stated that "the unacceptable is confirmed."
Ms. McCain stressed in a post on X that "immediate steps MUST BE TAKEN to allow safe, rapid and unimpeded flow of humanitarian and commercial supplies to prevent an all-out catastrophe. NOW."
Speaking earlier to UN news, a media website, WFP's Director of Food Security and Nutrition Analysis, Jean-Martin Bauer, said the situation was the result of large-scale population displacement, the reduction of commercial and humanitarian inflows into the Gaza Strip, and the destruction of infrastructure and health facilities.
There has been "a drastic reduction in the number of trucks entering Gaza," he said.
"In late October, we were down to 58 trucks a day, compared to about 200 during the summer and most of the trucks that did come in were bringing humanitarian assistance.
"
Furthermore, as a result of the reduced inflows food prices have risen in the north, essentially doubling in recent weeks.
"They're now about 10 times higher than they were before the conflict occurred. So, this alert is a reminder that the eyes of the world need to be on Gaza and that action is needed now," he said.
The FRC called for "immediate action by all stakeholders with potential influence to reverse this humanitarian catastrophe."
The Committee particularly urged all parties directly taking part in the conflict, or who have influence, to immediately allow food, water, medical and nutritional supplies, and other essential items, to enter Gaza.
Other recommendations include ending the Israeli siege in northern areas, as well as attacks on health facilities and other civilian infrastructure, and allowing health facilities to be re-supplied and health workers to be released from detention.
"Failure to respond to these calls within the next few days will result in a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation and additional, avoidable, civilian deaths," it said.
"If no effective action is taken by stakeholders with influence, the scale of this looming catastrophe is likely to dwarf anything we have seen so far in the Gaza Strip since 7 October 2023."
APP/ift
