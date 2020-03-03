UrduPoint.com
Famine In Yemen Averted After Massive Aid Shipments - UN Official

Tue 03rd March 2020 | 01:21 PM

The risk of famine that Yemen faced a year ago has been mitigated after massive amounts of aid poured into the country through UN channels, its humanitarian coordinator in the country told Sputnik

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The risk of famine that Yemen faced a year ago has been mitigated after massive amounts of aid poured into the country through UN channels, its humanitarian coordinator in the country told Sputnik.

"A year ago, we all feared that there would be a famine that would envelop the country. But because we delivered massive amounts of humanitarian assistance in literally half of the districts that were pre-famine, conditions have now improved significantly," Lise Grande stated.

Grande, who spoke on the sidelines of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, said the Yemen experience showed that humanitarian assistance could save lives. Half of the districts that the UN had access to are no longer on the brink of starvation.

"That's a very positive signal. Weighed against that is the fact that the number of people who need help continues to grow and that is a direct result of the war itself.

So, you want to end the crisis in Yemen, end that war," she said.

Millions continue to need food, purified water, sanitation, healthcare and protection, the official stressed. Some 50 percent remain food insecure.

"What that means is when they wake up in the morning they have no idea where they are going to get the next meal. Half the population is in that situation," she explained.

Grande said the Yemen crisis was frequently brought up at UN Security Council meetings � both the humanitarian aspect and efforts to find a political solution to the crisis.

"And Russia, of course, as a member of the Security Council, is a very active and very engaging participant in those discussions," she noted.

All Security Council members, she said, play a welcome role in setting expectations of the warring parties when it comes to encouraging them to look for a political solution and adhere to the international humanitarian law.

