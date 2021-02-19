Famous French Journalist Strikes Lawsuit Back at Rape Accuser - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Patrick Poivre d'Arvor, a French journalist considered among the most prominent in the field, has retaliated against sexual assault allegations by filing a counter-lawsuit against French writer Florence Porcel, the journalist's lawyer, Maitre Francois Binet, said.

Porcel, who is 36 years younger than the 73-year-old d'Arvor, reportedly accused him of multiple counts of sexual assault committed in the period from 2004-2009. French media reported on Thursday that a preliminary investigation was launched into the matter.

"D'Arvor has denounced the slanderous allegations, which are equally untrue and inspired by the pursuit of indecent fame. [He] is revolted by the manner of instrumentalization which one uses to promote a novel," Binet was quoted as saying by French broadcaster BFMTV.

Poivre D'Arvor is a French tv host and journalist, mostly famous for his interviews with prominent political figures, such as with US President George W. Bush in 2007.