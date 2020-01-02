Famous News Museum in Washington Closes Doors Due to Insufficient Funds

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) The famous US news museum, or Newseum, dedicated to freedom of speech, media and journalism, opened its doors for the last time due to the lack of funds.

After 11 years of existence, a private museum was forced to sell its modern building in downtown Washington D.C. to cover the costs. It was acquired by Johns Hopkins University for $372.5 million. According to the museum's website, the university will use it for its programs.

"We hope to find a suitable location to serve as the Newseum's next home but that process will take time. The Freedom Forum will move to temporary offices in downtown Washington, D.

C. in 2020, where the organization can continue its mission to foster First Amendment freedoms for all," the message read.

Exhibits that were temporarily provided to the museum will be returned to their owners.

The museum was forced into closure because it was financially unsustainable. Unlike dozens of free museums in Washington, most of them also located in the city center, Newseum sold its entry tickets for $25.

The first Newseum was created in 1997 by the founder of USA Today broadcaster and the Freedom Forum non-governmental organization, Al Neuharth, near Washington.