Famous Russian Blogger Suspected of Sending Bomb Threats in Greece - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Popular Russian blogger Vlad Saveliev is suspected of sending e-mails containing bomb threats to the Athens airport and six Greek hospitals, but he has denied involvement and was released from custody, Greek media reported on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Athens airport and six hospitals in the Greek capital received bomb threats, which turned out to be fake. On Wednesday, a 42-year-old Russian suspected of sending those e-mails was reportedly detained by police in Thessaloniki.

The detained Russian turned out to be a famous blogger, known under the nickname Vlad Urban, real name Vlad Saveliev, the Proto Thema newspaper reported.

Saveliev owns five YouTube channels.

During the preliminary investigation, the blogger denied that he was the author of the fake bomb warnings and claimed that he became a victim of fraud after people used his photo to send the messages, the report said.

The case was transferred to the minor offenses court, after which Saveliev requested the hearing be postponed, according to the newspaper. His request was satisfied, and the court canceled his detention, the report added.

Since 2020, Saveliev has been living in Greece. In October 2021, he said that his haters had created several fake profiles with his photos in the internet.