Famous Russian Charity Founder Anna Federmesser Says Hospitalized With COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Anna (Nyuta) Federmesser, the founder of the VERA Hospice Charity Fund, said on Saturday that she had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Moscow.

"Unfortunately, both symptoms and tests show that I have contracted COVID-19 ... Stress, exhaustion, and the virus left me hospitalized in Kommunarka [hospital to treat COVID-19 hospital in Moscow]. Computed tomography showed an early phase of pneumonia and my friends doctors decided to ... keep me in the hospital for several days," Federmesser wrote on her Facebook page.

The charity founder said that she felt better and expressed hope that her stay in the hospital would not be long.

Federmesser also thanked doctors for their work.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 274,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has confirmed 187,859 COVID-19 cases so far, with 1,723 fatalities.