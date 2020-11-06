Famous Russian Satirist Zhvanetsky Dies at Age of 86

A renowned Russian humorist and satirist, Mikhail Zhvanetsky, passed away at the age of 86, famous singer Alla Pugacheva said on Friday

"This is it. You are gone from us forever. An irreplaceable loss. My friend, you are unforgettable. You are always in my heart," Pugacheva wrote on her Instagram page and posted Zhvanetsky's photograph.

A number of famous musicians, comedians and politicians, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, have offered their condolences in connection with Zhvanetsky's death.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also offered condolences and highlighted Zhvanetsky's "invaluable contribution" to the popularization of the satire genre.

The beloved Soviet-era satirist was born in the Ukrainian city of Odessa in 1934 and was known for performing monologues about daily life in the Soviet Union.