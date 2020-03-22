Famous Spanish Opera Singer Placido Domingo Says Infected With COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo, who is 79 years old, said on Sunday that he tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

"I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Corona virus. My Family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary.

Currently we are all in good health but I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore deciding to get tested and the result came back positive ... Please follow your local government's guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves but our entire community," Domingo wrote on Facebook.

