Open Menu

Fani Willis: The Georgia Prosecutor Taking On Trump

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Fani Willis: the Georgia prosecutor taking on Trump

Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis, the woman spearheading the case against Donald Trump for alleged racketeering and election wrongdoing over his 2020 loss to Joe Biden, kept observers in suspense before the late-night bombshell: 13 felony counts against the former president

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis, the woman spearheading the case against Donald Trump for alleged racketeering and election wrongdoing over his 2020 loss to Joe Biden, kept observers in suspense before the late-night bombshell: 13 felony counts against the former president.

Willis, who is in her early 50s, is described as strict and ambitious -- and she has said herself that failure is not an option.

The Democrat, the first woman elected as the district attorney of Fulton County, which includes Atlanta, took up her post on January 1, 2021. She very quickly had to make a decision whether to take aim at the former Republican president.

Trump had made what is now an infamous phone call to Georgia's secretary of state, who is responsible for ensuring the sanctity of elections, asking him to "find" just the number of votes that would reverse Joe Biden's victory in the Peach State.

That was the starting point for what is now the fourth criminal indictment targeting the 77-year-old Trump since March.

"My career has taught me, no matter the political pressure, just do what's right," Willis, who is Black, said after winning office.

"And no matter if you were at the state Capitol or the slums, you will be held accountable if you commit a crime in my community." - Early exposure to courts - Born in California and raised in the US capital, Willis has long been immersed in the legal world.

Her father, a lawyer who once belonged to the Black Panthers, often brought her to court in Washington in the 1980s, at the height of the city's crack epidemic.

She told The New York Times that at the tender age of eight, she was "putting his criminal files together" on drug and murder cases.

Far from repulsing her, the atmosphere illuminated a career path for her: she studied at Howard University, the storied predominantly Black college in Washington, and then got her law degree at Emory University in Georgia.

She opened her own practice before moving to the district attorney's office in Fulton County.

- 'Pit bull' - Willis has a penchant for tackling complex cases, including a cheating scandal in Atlanta's public schools, murders and gang conspiracies like the one ensnaring rapper Young Thug.

She has targeted both Trump and Young Thug for violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act -- usually used to prosecute organized crime cases.

"She is a pit bull," longtime Atlanta homicide detective Vince Velazquez, who worked frequently with Willis, told The Washington Post.

"If I committed a crime, I would not want to be prosecuted by Fani Willis." Trump, as he often does with his adversaries, has conjured up a nickname for her: "Phoney Fani," with an intentional spelling to refer to his infamous phone call.

He has reserved a barrage of pejorative adjectives for her on his Truth Social platform: "severely underperforming," "very corrupt," "out of control" and even "RACIST." Trump said Willis had "campaigned and raised money on, 'I will get Trump.'" -- and even suggested at a campaign rally that she had an affair with a gang member.

Willis, who says she has received death threats and often travels with a security detail, is confident in her work.

"I refuse to fail," the mother of two, who gets to the office at 6:30 am every morning for a regular 12-hour day, told The Wall Street Journal.

Related Topics

Election Murder World Scandal Washington Trump Young Atlanta New York Georgia Money January March Criminals Women 2020 Post From Court

Recent Stories

Giuliani: 'America's Mayor' threatened by anti-Maf ..

Giuliani: 'America's Mayor' threatened by anti-Mafia law he spearheaded

3 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed: Under UAE Presidency, COP28 wil ..

Mohamed bin Zayed: Under UAE Presidency, COP28 will lead global efforts to prote ..

21 minutes ago
 US says Russia arms deal with N.Korea would violat ..

US says Russia arms deal with N.Korea would violate UN resolutions

28 minutes ago
 What to know about Argentina's shock presidential ..

What to know about Argentina's shock presidential frontrunner

27 minutes ago
 Zulfi's cousin Syed Khawar Abbas Bukhari quit PTI

Zulfi's cousin Syed Khawar Abbas Bukhari quit PTI

59 minutes ago
 GLOF-II Project review meeting emphasize climate c ..

GLOF-II Project review meeting emphasize climate change resilience, community aw ..

59 minutes ago
Blinken says still 'space for diplomacy' to revers ..

Blinken says still 'space for diplomacy' to reverse Niger coup

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Independence day celebrated in Jakarta

Pakistan's Independence day celebrated in Jakarta

59 minutes ago
 Culture dept asked to clear heritage status of Kar ..

Culture dept asked to clear heritage status of Karoonjhar Mountain

59 minutes ago
 5 senior officers reshuffled in KP

5 senior officers reshuffled in KP

1 hour ago
 National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf ext ..

National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf extends felicitations to Pakistan ..

1 hour ago
 Meeting discuss progress on Balakot Hydropower Pro ..

Meeting discuss progress on Balakot Hydropower Project

2 hours ago

More Stories From World