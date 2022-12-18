Fans Gather in Buenos Aires, Paris Ahead of Argentina-France Final in FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Fans have been gathering in central Buenos Aires and Paris as the national teams of Argentina and France meet in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Sputnik correspondents reported from the two capitals.

Reigning World Cup champion France is playing against Argentina at Lusail Stadium.

Around a hundred people have clustered around the landmark of Argentine capital, the Obelisco de Buenos Aires, erected in commemoration of the foundation of the city. Fans are singing and dancing as more people arrive, the correspondent said.

"This is the first time I've seen people gather like this before a game. It's happened only during this championship. People have so much hope for victory.

And we earned it," one of the fans told Sputnik.

City authorities painted the pedestrian crosswalks in the city center in blue and white, the colors of the national team.

Police are watching the scene in anticipation of a larger crowd, as tens of thousands gathered at the obelisk after Argentina's victory over Croatia on Tuesday.

In Paris, fans have been gathering on the Champs-Elysees ahead of the final. Police have blocked traffic at the site and near the Arc de Triomphe. Football fans are seemingly discouraged from gathering in the streets due to cold weather, the correspondent said.

Up to 14,000 police officers are expected to patrol the Champs-Elysees on Sunday evening.