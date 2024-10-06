Fans Hail Trump's 'guts' As He Returns To Site Of Rally Shooting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Butler, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Supporters knelt and others bowed their heads as Donald Trump led a moment of silence at 6:11 pm, the time when shots rang out at a rally in the same rural Pennsylvania showground exactly 12 weeks earlier.
An opera singer belted out "Ave Maria" as a Secret Service sniper scanned the horizon with binoculars and a surveillance drone hovered above the tens of thousands of rallygoers. Heavily armed officers patrolled behind the stage.
The crowd in Butler periodically erupted into chants of "fight, fight, fight" -- echoing Trump's rallying cry just after the July 13 shooting that grazed his ear and briefly upended the campaign for November's election.
"I love the fact that he came back... He said he'd come back to finish his speech, and to me (that takes) guts," said Robert Dupain, 53, a local construction worker who was at the July rally.
"That's what (these) 50,000 people stand for," said Dupain, who described having "nervous excitement all week" about attending.
Though there was no official count, Saturday's rally was significantly better attended than the previous one.
Trump's return to Butler, a deeply conservative community in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, was marked by noticeably tighter security.
"As I was saying," Trump said to laughter from behind bulletproof glass as he began his speech, riffing on the violent interruption to his July monologue.
The same chart towards which Trump turned his head at the moment the would-be assassin open fired three months ago was also flashed up on a big screen Saturday, to cheers.
In a typically meandering speech, Trump repeated lies about immigration, transgender athletes and his political opponents.
The would-be assassin had fired from a complex of buildings left outside the security perimeter, despite its proximity to Trump's podium. It was ringed by state police on Saturday.
Trucks were also parked around the venue, blocking potential sightlines.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From World
-
Bagnaia wins Japan MotoGP ahead of championship leader Martin5 minutes ago
-
Is music finally reckoning with #MeToo?5 minutes ago
-
New Zealand navy sailors rescued from shipwreck off Samoa5 minutes ago
-
Lebanon state media says 'very violent' Israeli strikes hit south Beirut5 minutes ago
-
Monaco take top spot in Ligue 1 with win at Rennes5 minutes ago
-
England target repeat of Pakistan Test whitewash5 minutes ago
-
Middle East braces for wider war as Israel's military prepares for 'serious' response to Iran's atta ..16 minutes ago
-
Guardians maul Tigers, miracle Mets rally in MLB series openers25 minutes ago
-
Mozambique vote: no suspense but some disillusion45 minutes ago
-
Austrian rapper channels anti-racist rage in Romani hip-hop songs45 minutes ago
-
Thousands march worldwide for Gaza, Lebanon ceasefire ahead of anniversary1 hour ago
-
Miami on track for MLS record points after win in Toronto1 hour ago