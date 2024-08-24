Fans Mourn As Film Legend Delon Buried Near His Dogs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Douchy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Fans of French film legend Alain Delon gathered at the gates of his country estate Saturday before a private funeral attended by his children, relatives and close friends.
Thousands of fans were expected to pay respects outside the manor south of Paris where he is to be laid to rest near his beloved dogs.
The 88-year-old star of such classics as "Le Samourai" and "Purple Noon", who was once described as "Europe's James Dean", died on Sunday.
French police set up roadblocks near the manor in the village of Douchy, with the airspace overhead also closed for the entire weekend.
The 50 or so mourners allowed into the estate's private chapel will have to leave their mobile phones at the door.
But veteran Italian actress Claudia Cardinale, 86, who starred opposite Delon in "The Leopard", was "too sad" to come, her agent told AFP.
"They ask me to put into words (the grief)," she said after his death, "but the sadness is too intense".
Rosalie van Breemen, Delon's ex-wife and mother of his children Anouchka and Alain-Fabien, will be present, sources close to proceedings told AFP.
All week hundreds of fans have gathered outside the gates of La Brulerie to leave floral tributes and cards. Hours before the ceremony, a crowd had already begun to gather.
Delon's three children -- who were with him when he died -- told AFP that they were "extremely touched by the fervour and affection shown by his fans in France and across the world."
