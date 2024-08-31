Fans struggle as tickets for Oasis reunion tour go on sale

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Millions of Oasis fans queued online early Saturday to buy tickets for the British legends' eagerly-awaited reunion tour next year, but many were frustrated after booking websites appeared overwhelmed.

The scramble for tickets follows the announcement Tuesday that brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher had ended their infamous 15-year feud and were reuniting the 1990s-founded band for the tour.

Tickets for 15 UK concerts next July and August -- kicking off what has been billed as a worldwide tour -- were expected to sell out within minutes of going on sale at 9:00 am (0800 GMT).

Two mid-August gigs in the Irish capital Dublin also went on sale an hour earlier.