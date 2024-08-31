Fans Struggle As Tickets For Oasis Reunion Tour Go On Sale
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Millions of Oasis fans queued online early Saturday to buy tickets for the British legends' eagerly-awaited reunion tour next year, but many were frustrated after booking websites appeared overwhelmed.
The scramble for tickets follows the announcement Tuesday that brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher had ended their infamous 15-year feud and were reuniting the 1990s-founded band for the tour.
Tickets for 15 UK concerts next July and August -- kicking off what has been billed as a worldwide tour -- were expected to sell out within minutes of going on sale at 9:00 am (0800 GMT).
Two mid-August gigs in the Irish capital Dublin also went on sale an hour earlier.
Recent Stories
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
More Stories From World
-
Iran police commander dismissed after death in custody42 minutes ago
-
Mercedes pick teenage rookie Antonelli to replace Lewis Hamilton1 hour ago
-
Who said what on day five of the US Open2 hours ago
-
Winning Montreal title 'way bigger' than beating Djokovic, says Popyrin2 hours ago
-
Djokovic falls to Aussie Popyrin in latest US Open shocker2 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 5 results - collated2 hours ago
-
Djokovic falls to Aussie Popyrin in latest US Open shocker2 hours ago
-
Djokovic admits to 'worst tennis ever' in shock US Open exit2 hours ago
-
Turkey's top Kurdish football club resists hatred2 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 5 results - 5th update3 hours ago
-
Defending champ Djokovic knocked out of US Open by Popyrin3 hours ago
-
Djokovic US Open defeat sparks questions over legend's future3 hours ago