Fans' Tears Flow As 'legend' Nadal Bows Out At French Open
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) From Australia, China and the United States, Rafael Nadal fans descended on a chilly and damp Roland Garros on Monday, hoping to inspire their "superhero" to victory at the French Open.
In the end, however, many were reduced to tears as the 14-time champion slumped to a straight-sets defeat to Alexander Zverev in the first round, likely signalling the end of the 38-year-old's Grand Slam adventure in Paris.
"Personally, I'm very sad, he's Rafa, a legend," Mateo Castro, a 41-year-old French fan, told AFP with tears in his eyes. "It's hard to see him go."
Michael Lundell, another Nadal fan who had travelled from Genoa to Paris to watch the match, was also in tears.
"I was crying, because I don't think there has ever been another role model like him before in sports," said the 43-year-old.
"It was a great match, I saw Rafael Nadal with an exceptional level again," said Gregory Dubus, a 50-year-old French fan.
"I've been following Nadal since 2005, his first victory here at Roland Garros, and to see him here, maybe in his last match was exciting."
Like many fans at Roland Garros on Monday, there was a feeling that they were witnessing the end of an era.
"A player like Rafa, you never want him to retire, he's a humble player, with an exceptional attitude on the court and in life, nobody wants him to stop," added Dubus.
Before the start of the match, fans had hailed a player dubbed a "superhero".
"You always have to keep the faith in Rafa, he will win," Hazel, a 28-year-old fan who had flown in from China for a second straight year after being left disappointed when Nadal withdrew in 2023, told AFP.
"The most important thing is that he stays healthy," she said, as she proudly showed the banners she had made with the colours of Spain, Nadal's face and the message "Welcome back my super hero".
Before Wednesday, Nadal had only lost three times in 115 matches at the tournament since his title-winning debut as a 19-year-old in 2005.
He said at the weekend that there was a chance this may be his last French Open but insisted he was still keeping the door "100 percent open" on continuing his career.
"You see a lot of 'Thank you Rafa' shirts. He's a monument at this tournament," said 41-year-old Manolo who has come to Europe from the United States to watch Nadal and then Real Madrid play in the Champions League final in London this Saturday.
He has seen Nadal win at Wimbledon and the US Open as well as Paris but admitted Monday's clash with world number four Zverev "would be very difficult".
"I hope he beats Zverev... Rafa is Rafa," he said.
"It's possibly the last time he plays here, so we're very happy to watch him," said Alsi, a 40-year-old fan living in Australia.
Recent Stories
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: French Open results - 5th update44 minutes ago
-
Nadal eyes Olympics but not Wimbledon after likely French Open farewell1 hour ago
-
Macron calls far-right rise an 'ill wind' for Europe1 hour ago
-
Schoolteacher stabbed by pupil in western France1 hour ago
-
Nadal out of possible last French Open, Swiatek through2 hours ago
-
UN agency calls Gaza 'hell on earth' after deadly Israeli airstrike in Rafah killing dozens3 hours ago
-
French Open day 2: Who's saying what3 hours ago
-
N Korea says spy satellite launch ends in failure4 hours ago
-
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight5 hours ago
-
France's historic D-Day beaches threatened by rising sea levels6 hours ago
-
Gunmen kidnap around 150 people in central Nigeria: officials6 hours ago
-
Papua New Guinea says more than 2,000 people buried in landslide7 hours ago