FAO Director-General Calls For More Inclusive, Sustainable Approach To Food Security

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The director-general of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Qu Dongyu, on Monday called on the organization's members to rewrite the concept of food security to make it more efficient, inclusive and sustainable.

"The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Qu Dongyu, re-elected on Sunday for a second term at the head of the Organization, delivered today his opening statement at the 43rd Session of FAO Conference (1-7 July), in which he stressed that it is time to 'rewrite the narrative on food security,'" the organization said in a statement.

Qu noted the urgent need to make agrifood systems more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable, adding that the focus will now be on implementing a number of FAO initiatives aimed at eradicating hunger in the world, the statement read.

In early May, the Global Report on Food Crises for 2023 by the Food Security Information Network and the Global Network Against Food Crises, a coalition of humanitarian organizations established by the United Nations and the European Union, said that some 258 million people in 58 countries were acutely food insecure in 2022 due to conflicts, climate change and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, up from 193 million a year earlier.

