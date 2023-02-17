FAO Stresses Need to Help Farmers, Ensure Food Security in Earthquake-Hit Turkey, Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Friday urged the international community to help rural communities in earthquake-affected Turkey and Syria to resume basic food production and restore overall food value chains.

"Under the United Nations Syrian Arab Republic Flash Appeal, FAO requires $10 million to reach 300 000 rural people in need over the next three months with cash, livestock assistance and agricultural support to secure a summer crop ... Under the United Nations Turkiye Flash Appeal, FAO seeks $25 million to reach 900 000 rural people in all ten affected provinces with immediate livelihood support and unconditional cash transfers over the next three months," the FAO statement read.

FAO said it had expanded its disaster response operations in Syria and Turkey, with a particular focus on the agricultural sector and rural communities, which among other things, have received earthquake victims from nearby areas.

Working together with the authorities of the two countries, FAO is now assessing the situation and the scale of destruction to identify priority areas for intervention to quickly restore food supply chains, as well as agricultural sector infrastructure, including irrigation systems, roads, markets and storage facilities, the statement added.

Among other things, the organization is seeking to provide assistance in the form of agricultural materials such as animal feed, fertilizers, seeds and equipment, as well as veterinary assistance, subject to the receipt of funds, according to the statement.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the disaster in Turkey has exceeded 38,000. The Syrian Health Ministry said late Tuesday that the final death toll from the earthquake in the government-controlled part of the country had reached 1,410 people, but the United Nations estimated the total number of deaths in Syria at 8,500.