FAO to Open Office in Ukraine - Economy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) A project office of the food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations will be opened in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict in the country, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of the agreement between the government of Ukraine and the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, FAO, on the creation of a project office in our country and the provision of technical and humanitarian assistance to our state," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the organization, with the financial support of Japan and Canada, together with the Ukrainian government, will implement projects to support farmers aimed at preserving grain harvest. As part of these projects, farmers in 10 regions of the country will receive grain loading and unloading equipment and modular storage containers, the ministry said, adding that some $180 million will be allocated by the FAO for the mission.