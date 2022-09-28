UrduPoint.com

FAO To Open Office In Ukraine - Economy Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 01:00 AM

FAO to Open Office in Ukraine - Economy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) A project office of the food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations will be opened in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict in the country, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of the agreement between the government of Ukraine and the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, FAO, on the creation of a project office in our country and the provision of technical and humanitarian assistance to our state," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the organization, with the financial support of Japan and Canada, together with the Ukrainian government, will implement projects to support farmers aimed at preserving grain harvest. As part of these projects, farmers in 10 regions of the country will receive grain loading and unloading equipment and modular storage containers, the ministry said, adding that some $180 million will be allocated by the FAO for the mission.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Canada Agriculture Japan Government Cabinet Agreement Million

Recent Stories

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Reg ..

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Regarded as Legal Under Internati ..

26 minutes ago
 Football: International friendly results

Football: International friendly results

26 minutes ago
 Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre ..

Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre trial

28 minutes ago
 Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-l ..

Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-led protests

28 minutes ago
 Neighbours see massive arrivals of Russians fleein ..

Neighbours see massive arrivals of Russians fleeing draft 'chaos'

29 minutes ago
 81 dengue cases reported in capital during last 24 ..

81 dengue cases reported in capital during last 24 hours

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.