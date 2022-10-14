FAO Urges Support for Farmers Feeding Rural Communities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) called on Friday for renewed support for small-scale farms supplying food to their communities as a way of mitigating global hunger.

"More should be done to assist small-scale farms, which produce more than a third of the world's food but represent 80 percent of the world's producers," the agency said in a statement.

The organization said ahead of the World Food Day on Sunday that farmers in rural areas were among the most vulnerable, despite being one of the foundations of the global agri-food system.

"Yet they are too often trapped in cycles of poverty and food insecurity and excluded from opportunities in systems dominated by large producers and retailers," it said.

FAO said that governments should provide equal opportunities for all producers and help smallholders enter new markets. Investment in training, technologies and innovation can go a long way in placing small farms at the center of transformation, it said.