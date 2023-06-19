UrduPoint.com

FAO Warns Of Escalating Food Insecurity In Sudan Caused By Ongoing Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The food crisis in Sudan caused by the ongoing political and military conflict in the country is expected to escalate in the coming months, with additional humanitarian aid urgently needed, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Monday.

"The current crisis in Sudan has worsened an already dire food insecurity situation, with hunger expected to increase substantially across the country as it heads into the typical lean season period from June to September," FAO said in a statement.

The organization said that it "urgently" required $95.4 million to provide assistance to people affected by the crisis the most, such as shipments of seeds to farmers and livestock services.

Around 15 million people in need could receive help from the UN organization under its assistance plan, FAO added.

"We are doing everything we can to utilize the relatively calm conditions in rural areas and the current planting season to rapidly increase local food production and availability, save lives and avoid more people sliding into acute food insecurity," Adam Yao, interim FAO representative in Sudan, said.

Violent clashes between Sudan's regular armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces broke out in mid-April. According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization, over 7,000 people have been killed and 5,700 were injured in the clashes, while over 1.6 million were displaced.

