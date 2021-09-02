Far East Can Become Base for Cooperation Between Russia, South, North Korea - Minister

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Russian Far East can become a base for trilateral cooperation between Russia, South Korea and North Korea, South Korea's Minister of Unification Lee In-young said.

"We can jointly ensure the construction of a base in the Far East for further joint development, this can also become a potential for the development of relations with North Korea, for trilateral cooperation projects," the minister said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

