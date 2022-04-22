UrduPoint.com

Far From Conflict In Ukraine, Muscovites Try To Go On As Normal

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Far from the conflict in Ukraine, spring has arrived in Moscow with -- on the surface at least -- life appearing to go on much as normal.

With another of Russia's famously harsh winters coming to an end, Muscovites are crowding into restaurants and theatres, wandering through art galleries and walking the streets in the sun.

But underlying the apparent normalcy is a deep sense of anxiety, with many here worried about a future under Western sanctions and international isolation.

In a yellow-and-pink cafe in the city centre, three young women wearing party hats celebrate one of their birthdays, laughing and taking selfies.

"You have to keep living. Birthdays come and you celebrate," says one of the women, Olesya.

"You can't read the news all the time."Russia has been pummelled with sanctions since it launched a military campaign in Ukraine on February 24, with a wide range of imports cut off and a slew of Western companies withdrawing from the country.

Inflation is on the rise and thousands have been thrown of out of work, but authorities insist Russia is weathering the crisis, with President Vladimir Putin saying this month that the Western "economic blitzkrieg" against Russia had failed.

Ukraine Moscow Russia Winters Young Vladimir Putin February Women

