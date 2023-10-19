Far-left criticism of Israel creates dilemma for Spanish PM

Repeated criticism of Israel by far-left party Podemos, a member of Spain's government, has created a political dilemma for acting Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and complicated his talks to form a new government

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Repeated criticism of Israel by far-left party Podemos, a member of Spain's government, has created a political dilemma for acting Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and complicated his talks to form a new government.

The head of Podemos, Social Rights Minister Ione Belarra, said Saturday that Israel's response to Hamas's attacks on October 7 amounted to "genocide" and called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes.

She has also called on Madrid to cut diplomatic ties with Israel and impose sanctions on the country's officials.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the Islamist group's fighters broke through the heavily fortified Gaza border on October 7, killing over 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 200 people hostage.

Israel responded with relentless air strikes on Gaza that have killed more than 3,470 people, mainly civilians, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry, and imposed a crippling siege on the Palestinian enclave that has left inhabitants with dwindling supplies of food, water and fuel.