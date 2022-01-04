Far-Left Presidential Candidate Wants France to Quit NATO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) Jean-Luc Melenchon, a far-left candidate for the French presidency, said Monday he wanted France to quit NATO to no longer be involved in the standoff with Russia and China.

"If we leave NATO we will not be drawn into the Cold War logic that the Americans are maintaining with regard to Russia and China," he told France Inter radio.

The leader of France Unbowed said he sought "deescalation" after the US-led military bloc expanded to a dozen eastern European countries and put missiles in Poland, in a move that Russia sees as a security risk.