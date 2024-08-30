Far-left Rebel Seeking Peace With Putin Rocks German Politics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Jena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A radical far-left politician who wants to make peace with Russia's Vladimir Putin looks set to play a key role in regional elections in the former East Germany on Sunday.
Sahra Wagenknecht, 55, born in communist East Germany to an Iranian father and a German mother, defected from the far-left Die Linke to form her own party, BSW, last year.
Wagenknecht has caused a stir in Germany by calling for negotiations with Putin, an end to the government's support for Ukraine and a radical crackdown on immigration.
Despite a boost in the opinion polls, Wagenknecht's campaign has not all been plain sailing; at an event on Thursday evening a suspect was arrested after she was sprayed with red paint at a rally.
"We will not be intimidated," Wagenkecht said in a post on X after the incident.
BSW won an impressive 6.
2 percent in June's European Union elections and looks set to pick up between 15 and 20 percent of the vote on Sunday in Saxony and Thuringia.
At a recent rally in her hometown of Jena, Wagenknecht spoke passionately about her upbringing in East Germany and "the fear that nuclear bombs could fall here in Europe".
"Now the fear is back," she said.
BSW wants to stop weapons deliveries to Ukraine and rejects plans to allow the United States to periodically station long-range missiles in Germany.
Wagenknecht also called for tougher immigration laws, days after a Syrian man allegedly stabbed three people to death in the western city of Solingen.
BSW wants to "reverse" the current government's immigration policy, she said.
Recent Stories
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred
More Stories From World
-
Brazil awaits X shutdown as Musk dismisses legal order17 minutes ago
-
'Lightning strikes three times' for world's fastest Paralympian37 minutes ago
-
Atkinson's hundred heroics hurt Sri Lanka before England bowlers strike at Lord's47 minutes ago
-
Gauff rallies to keep US Open repeat bid alive57 minutes ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
Venezuela hit by nationwide power outage1 hour ago
-
US, UN call for action to end enforced disappearances1 hour ago
-
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fighting agreed2 hours ago
-
Typhoon Shanshan churns up Japan, up to six dead4 hours ago
-
Russian mercenaries pulled out of Burkina Faso to defend Kursk: commander4 hours ago
-
Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv kill four, including child4 hours ago
-
Mpox vaccines expected to arrive in DR Congo within days: WHO chief4 hours ago