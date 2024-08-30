Far-left rebel seeking peace with Putin rocks German politics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A radical far-left politician who wants to make peace with Russia's Vladimir Putin looks set to play a key role in regional elections in the former East Germany on Sunday.

Sahra Wagenknecht, 55, born in communist East Germany to an Iranian father and a German mother, defected from the far-left Die Linke to form her own party, BSW, last year.

Wagenknecht has caused a stir in Germany by calling for negotiations with Putin, an end to the government's support for Ukraine and a radical crackdown on immigration.

Despite a boost in the opinion polls, Wagenknecht's campaign has not all been plain sailing; at an event on Thursday evening a suspect was arrested after she was sprayed with red paint at a rally.

"We will not be intimidated," Wagenkecht said in a post on X after the incident.

BSW won an impressive 6.

2 percent in June's European Union elections and looks set to pick up between 15 and 20 percent of the vote on Sunday in Saxony and Thuringia.

At a recent rally in her hometown of Jena, Wagenknecht spoke passionately about her upbringing in East Germany and "the fear that nuclear bombs could fall here in Europe".

"Now the fear is back," she said.

BSW wants to stop weapons deliveries to Ukraine and rejects plans to allow the United States to periodically station long-range missiles in Germany.

Wagenknecht also called for tougher immigration laws, days after a Syrian man allegedly stabbed three people to death in the western city of Solingen.

BSW wants to "reverse" the current government's immigration policy, she said.

"We cannot welcome the whole world in Germany."