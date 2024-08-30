Open Menu

Far-left Rebel Seeking Peace With Putin Rocks German Politics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Far-left rebel seeking peace with Putin rocks German politics

Jena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A radical far-left politician who wants to make peace with Russia's Vladimir Putin looks set to play a key role in regional elections in the former East Germany on Sunday.

Sahra Wagenknecht, 55, born in communist East Germany to an Iranian father and a German mother, defected from the far-left Die Linke to form her own party, BSW, last year.

Wagenknecht has caused a stir in Germany by calling for negotiations with Putin, an end to the government's support for Ukraine and a radical crackdown on immigration.

Despite a boost in the opinion polls, Wagenknecht's campaign has not all been plain sailing; at an event on Thursday evening a suspect was arrested after she was sprayed with red paint at a rally.

"We will not be intimidated," Wagenkecht said in a post on X after the incident.

BSW won an impressive 6.

2 percent in June's European Union elections and looks set to pick up between 15 and 20 percent of the vote on Sunday in Saxony and Thuringia.

At a recent rally in her hometown of Jena, Wagenknecht spoke passionately about her upbringing in East Germany and "the fear that nuclear bombs could fall here in Europe".

"Now the fear is back," she said.

BSW wants to stop weapons deliveries to Ukraine and rejects plans to allow the United States to periodically station long-range missiles in Germany.

Wagenknecht also called for tougher immigration laws, days after a Syrian man allegedly stabbed three people to death in the western city of Solingen.

BSW wants to "reverse" the current government's immigration policy, she said.

"We cannot welcome the whole world in Germany."

Related Topics

World Syria Ukraine Russia Europe Vote Nuclear German European Union Germany Jena Man Vladimir Putin United States June Sunday Post Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

2 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

2 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

2 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

2 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

2 hours ago
 WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

2 hours ago
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

3 hours ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

2 hours ago
 Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian ..

Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir

2 hours ago
 IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recove ..

IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery

2 hours ago
 Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth ..

Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson ..

Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred

2 hours ago

More Stories From World