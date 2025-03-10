Open Menu

Far-right Candidate Excluded From Romania Presidential Vote

March 10, 2025

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Romania's electoral bureau on Sunday rejected far-right hopeful Calin Georgescu's candidacy for the re-run of last year's annulled presidential election, sparking outrage among his supporters in Bucharest.

Georgescu -- a past admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin and an EU and NATO critic -- shot to prominence almost overnight to unexpectedly win the first round of a presidential election last November.

But in a shock move, Romania's constitutional court annulled the ballot shortly before the second round was to be held in December, after claims of Russian meddling and a "massive" social media promotion of Georgescu.

In a statement Sunday, the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) said it had rejected "the independent candidacy" of Georgescu for May's re-run.

The bureau said its rejection was based on the top court's annulment of the November ballot.

It had ruled that Georgescu's candidacy "doesn't meet the conditions of legality" as it breached "the obligation to... defend democracy, which is based precisely on fair, honest and impartial" elections.

Georgescu, who is currently leading opinion polls with about 40 percent of the vote, can challenge the decision at Romania's constitutional court.

He denounced the move on X as "a direct blow to the heart of democracy worldwide.

