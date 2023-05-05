Far-Right Danish Politician Rasmus Paludan Arrested In Absentia in Sweden - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Leader of the Danish far-right political party Stram Kurs ("Hard Line") Rasmus Paludan has been arrested in absentia in Sweden on suspicion of committing several crimes, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported on Thursday, citing its sources.

Paludan is a Danish-Swedish politician, lawyer and far-right activist, known for his public burning of copies of the Quran in Sweden and Denmark. He advocates for a ban on islam in Denmark and deportation of all non-Western immigrants from the country.

Paludan will be immediately arrested as soon as he enters Sweden from Denmark, where he currently resides, or, alternatively, as soon as he is seen in any public place in Sweden, the newspaper reported. It also reported that he is suspected of several crimes, including instigation, insult, and assault on a civil servant.

Paludan himself considers the allegations of the Swedish authorities "ridiculous" and does not intend to go to Sweden, the report added.

Paludan burned copies of the Quran on several occasions, and demonstrated images of the Prophet Muhammad, which is strictly prohibited in Islam. His anti-Islam actions in spring 2022 resulted in violent protests in a number of Swedish cities. In January 2023, he burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, with the permission of the Swedish authorities, and later in front of the Turkish embassy and a mosque in Copenhagen. He then performed the same demonstration near the Russian consulate in the Danish capital. The Russian diplomatic mission condemned his actions.