Far-right Eyes Kingmaker Role As Poland Prepares To Vote

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Poland is gearing up for close-fought elections on Sunday that could ramp up tensions with the EU and neighbouring Ukraine, as the ruling populists bid for a third consecutive term in power against the liberal opposition led by former EU chief Donald Tusk.

While all the polls put the ruling populist Law and Justice (PiS) in first place, they show the party is highly unlikely to win an overall majority.

Its most likely partner would be the far-right Confederation party, which has called for an end to aid to Ukraine.

A poll this week by the Ibris Foundation conducted on October 9-10 showed PiS and Confederation together scoring a narrow majority in Poland's 460-seat parliament.

But another poll by the same organisation also conducted this week showed the two parties falling just short of a majority.

Instead it showed the second-placed Civic Coalition, the liberal opposition led by former EU chief and ex-premier Donald Tusk, able to form a majority with two smaller parties -- Third Road and Left.

"PiS is not going to form the next government in Poland," said Wojciech Przybylski, a political analyst from the Visegrad Insight group, pointing out that a PiS-Confederation alliance was unlikely.

"The opposition is more likely now to form a next coalition government."

