Far-Right French Candidate Zemmour's Fame Close To 'Trumpism' - Expert

Mon 06th December 2021 | 09:28 PM

The French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has seen a rise in fame similar to that of Donald Trump during his 2016 run for US presidency, Marc Lits, a Belgian professor of communication at the Catholic University of Louvain (UCLouvain), told Sputnik on Monday

The populist pundit and tv host said on Tuesday that he would run in next April's election after national ratings briefly put him in second place behind incumbent Emmanuel Macron last month. Zemmour has since fallen behind his main right-wing rival Marine Le Pen.

The 63-year-old has often been compared to Trump for trying to shift from media to politics and relying on anti-immigrant and nationalist rhetoric during debates. A fight broke out at his first campaign rally in a Parisian suburb on Sunday evening where he unveiled his new political party, called Reconquest.

"France is traditionally voting on the right of the political spectrum and for the presidential election campaign which is beginning it is even clearer than in the past," Lits said, adding that "the word 'homeland' is not yet back in fashion, but it will not be long before it is.

He pointed to conservative movements that came out in Zemmour's support, including La Manif Pour Tous which protests same-sex marriage and Le Mouvement Conservateur, which changed over from backing the center-right The Republicans to Zemmour after it chose Valerie Pecresse to challenge Macron in the next election.

"The phenomenon is actually quite close to what is happening in the United States with the development of 'Trumpism,'" Lits said, adding that these radical movements want above all to be "patriotic."

The expert suggested that even if Zemmour did not hope to win the election, he had successfully radicalized mainstream parties, with Pecresse now defending ideas that, in his view, are very close to Zemmour's platform on tackling what he sees as unchecked immigration and taxation.

