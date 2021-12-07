UrduPoint.com

Far-Right French Presidential Candidate Zemmour's Party Now Counts 20,000 Members- Reports

The new party of far-right French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, Reconquete, has already gathered 20,000 members, French national broadcaster BMF TV reported on Tuesday, citing a source close to the politician

Thanks to the contributions of new members, the party has already raised 1.7 million Euros ($1.

9 million), in addition to the money raised since the first official meeting of Zemmour with his supporters on Sunday, according to the channel.

Zemmour, an author and TV commentator, announced his presidential candidacy on November 30. The 63-year-old stands out among the right as more hardline than veteran politician Marine Le Pen.

During his first campaign speech to supporters on December 5 at the exhibition center in Villepinte, a commune in the northeastern suburbs of Paris, the candidate announced the creation of his own political movement, Reconquete.

