Far-right gains in EU make Spain a migration outlier

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Spain's approach to illegal immigration is emerging as an outlier in the European Union as the bloc tacks to the right with tougher measures against irregular arrivals.

But there is more than meets the eye and the country's relation to the hot-button topic is complex, analysts told AFP.

Far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's scheme to send asylum seekers to camps in non-EU Albania while their claims are processed hogged the headlines at last week's EU summit.

The gathering ended with a call for more and quicker migrant returns and exploring "new ways" to counter illegal migration, in a potential allusion to the Italian plan.

Poland has proposed partially suspending asylum rights for irregular migrants and far-right parties with anti-immigration platforms influence politics in France, Hungary, the Netherlands and beyond.

Swimming against the tide in Brussels was Spain's left-wing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who said projects like the Italy-Albania deal create more problems than they solve.

"Safe and orderly" immigration is part of the answer to challenges including Europe's ageing population, workforce shortages and growing pressure on welfare states, he argued.

"Ultimately, the Europe we want to be is at stake... we need to tackle migration thinking about future generations and not the next elections," Sanchez said.