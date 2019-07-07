UrduPoint.com
Far-Right Golden Dawn Fails To Enter Parliament - Official Data

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 11:10 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) The first official returns of this Sunday's vote for Greek parliament show that the far-right Golden Dawn party has failed to clear the 3 percent threshold, according to the ERT news channel.

The opposition conservative New Democracy Party is set to win 39.

87 percent of the vote, gaining 159 seats in the 300-seat legislature, according to results from almost 32 percent of polling stations.

The ruling leftist Syriza alliance is trailing behind with 31.32 percent of the vote and 85 seats. The socialist Kinal is on course to win 23 seats, the Communists get 14 seats, the nationalist Greek Solution party gets 10 seats, while DiEM25 gets nine seats.

