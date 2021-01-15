Far-Right Groups Plan to Stage Protests Around Presidential Inauguration - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Far-right US groups make plans to stage protests and assaults before and after the inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20, the Washington Post reported citing sources.

Access to the National Mall and other public areas in Washington DC will be closed to the general public on inauguration day, the newspaper reported. This will make it the first presidential swearing-in to not feature crowds since this format of the ceremony began in 1981.

Despite more than 20,000 National Guard troops deployed, far-right groups still intend to mar the transition of power by staging spontaneous protests across the US capital in the days leading up to and following the inauguration, the Post reported, citing unnamed security officials.

Washington has been awash with security forces of all stripes since the January 6 breaching of the US Capitol during the certification of the presidential vote. The violence at the US legislature left five people dead and has since led to more than 70 arrests and the unprecedented second impeachment of US President Donald Trump.