Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Prominent European far-right and nationalist figures as well as Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Monday rallied around Marine Le Pen after a French court sentenced her to a five-year ban on running for office.

Le Pen was convicted over a scheme to take advantage of European Parliament expenses to employ assistants who were actually working for her far-right party in France.

Le Pen as well as the other officials from her party were banned from running for office, with the judge specifying that the sanction should come into force with immediate effect even if an appeal is lodged.

Trump compared Le Pen's conviction to his own US legal battles, telling reporters Monday: "She was banned from running for five years and she was the leading candidate. That sounds like this country."

Tesla's billionaire owner Elon Musk, who has backed a far-right party in Germany and plays a major role in Trump's administration, said the move would "backfire, like the legal attacks against President Trump".

"Je suis Marine!" ("I'm Marine") Hungarian nationalist leader Viktor Orban posted in French on X, echoing the cry "Je suis Charlie" widely used to denounce a 2015 Islamist attack on the Charlie Hebdo satirical newspaper in Paris.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the verdict reinforced the view that "more and more European capitals are going down the path of violating democratic norms".

Former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, himself barred from office, said he hoped Le Pen would "overcome this persecution and be able to contest the next presidential elections" in 2027.

On Monday, Le Pen received a four-year prison sentence for embezzling European parliament funds. Her lawyer said she will appeal.

Le Pen will not serve time in prison. Two years of her sentence was suspended and the other two are to be served outside jail with an electronic bracelet, the court ruled.

Jordan Bardella, leader of Le Pen's National Rally (RN) party, said on X that French democracy was being "executed".