Far-right Leaders Rally Around France's Le Pen After Poll Ban
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Prominent European far-right and nationalist figures as well as Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Monday rallied around Marine Le Pen after a French court sentenced her to a five-year ban on running for office.
Le Pen was convicted over a scheme to take advantage of European Parliament expenses to employ assistants who were actually working for her far-right party in France.
Le Pen as well as the other officials from her party were banned from running for office, with the judge specifying that the sanction should come into force with immediate effect even if an appeal is lodged.
Trump compared Le Pen's conviction to his own US legal battles, telling reporters Monday: "She was banned from running for five years and she was the leading candidate. That sounds like this country."
Tesla's billionaire owner Elon Musk, who has backed a far-right party in Germany and plays a major role in Trump's administration, said the move would "backfire, like the legal attacks against President Trump".
"Je suis Marine!" ("I'm Marine") Hungarian nationalist leader Viktor Orban posted in French on X, echoing the cry "Je suis Charlie" widely used to denounce a 2015 Islamist attack on the Charlie Hebdo satirical newspaper in Paris.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the verdict reinforced the view that "more and more European capitals are going down the path of violating democratic norms".
Former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, himself barred from office, said he hoped Le Pen would "overcome this persecution and be able to contest the next presidential elections" in 2027.
On Monday, Le Pen received a four-year prison sentence for embezzling European parliament funds. Her lawyer said she will appeal.
Le Pen will not serve time in prison. Two years of her sentence was suspended and the other two are to be served outside jail with an electronic bracelet, the court ruled.
Jordan Bardella, leader of Le Pen's National Rally (RN) party, said on X that French democracy was being "executed".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria a ..
Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..
More Stories From World
-
Sam Mendes to launch four 'Beatles' movies in same month5 minutes ago
-
China ready for 'constructive role' to end Ukraine war, FM tells Russian state media5 minutes ago
-
Vietnam slashes duties on range of imports to head off US tariffs5 minutes ago
-
S. Korea court to rule Friday on President Yoon impeachment6 minutes ago
-
Myanmar to hold minute of silence for more than 2,000 quake dead6 minutes ago
-
Trump threatens $9 bn in Harvard funding over 'anti-Semitism'6 minutes ago
-
Far-right leaders rally around France's Le Pen after poll ban6 minutes ago
-
Celtics, Thunder power toward NBA playoffs, Lakers shoot down Rockets6 minutes ago
-
SpaceX launches private astronauts on first crewed polar orbit6 minutes ago
-
OpenAI says it raised $40 bn at valuation of $300 bn6 minutes ago
-
'Heartbreaking' floods swamp Australia's cattle country16 minutes ago
-
Desperate Rohingya mark Eid in Indonesia limbo16 minutes ago