Far-right outlets shake up Austrian media

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) When Herbert Kickl announced that he had failed to form Austria's first far right-led government, two wildly different narratives of the coalition negotiations emerged in the media.

While traditional news outlets reported that disagreements over key posts and other issues led to the failure, influential new far-right channel AUF1 blamed a plot by the "global elite".

Kickl's far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) topped Austria's national election in September for the first time, winning almost 29 percent of the vote in a boost to Europe's burgeoning far right.

In January, the party was tasked by the president with leading coalition talks with the conservatives.

But negotiations collapsed this month, and three pro-European parties have since resumed coalition talks.

With the FPOe demanding new elections, its historic success has shone a spotlight on the Alpine country's fast-growing new alternative media.

Known for spreading right-wing narratives and conspiracy theories, alternative news outlets have become increasingly popular in Austria, as they have in other European countries.

"All media lie, only some lie more," one participant at a far-right rally told Austrian daily Der Standard when asked why he trusts alternative news more than traditional media.