Far-Right Pundit Zemmour Might Reach Second Round Of French Presidential Race - Poll

French journalist and writer Eric Zemmour, a far-right pundit and presidential hopeful, is likely to get to the second round of the presidential election in France, set for April 24, according to the poll by the Harris Interactive research agency, published by France's Challenges magazine on Wednesday

All earlier polls showed that Zemmour did not have enough popular support to participate in the second round of the election. Previous surveys suggested that incumbent President Emmanuel Macron, and Marine Le Pen of the right-wing National Rally party, would win the first round.

According to the Harris Interactive poll, Macron is likely to gain 24% of votes, with 17% going to Zemmour in the first round of the presidential election, which will take place on April 10.

Le Pen would gain 15% of the vote, while Xavier Bertrand, of Les Republicains conservative party candidate for the Hauts-de-France region, could get 13%, followed by Jean-Luc Melenchon of the leftist Unbowed France party with 11%.

Over half of respondents would cast their vote for Macron in the second round, the poll suggests, and 45% would rather vote for Zemmour. However, neither of the two have officially announced their election campaigns yet.

The poll was conducted via internet on October 1-4 and involved 1,310 adults.

