UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Far-Right Radicals Attack German Journalist During Anti-Migrant Rally In Athens - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

Far-Right Radicals Attack German Journalist During Anti-Migrant Rally in Athens - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Far-right extremists have attacked and beaten a German Deutsche Welle broadcaster's journalist, Thomas Jacobi, for filming a rally against migrants and refugees being held in the Greek capital of Athens, media reported on Sunday.

The attack was denounced by the country's Foreign Press Association and the Greek government, according to the ANA-MPA news agency.

"[The government] condemns in the strongest possible terms the fascist attack on journalist Thomas Jacobi at Syntagma Square. The freedom of the press and the protection of those exercising it is the duty of every democratic state. The government's stance on forces of violence and extremism who fight the freedom of expression, pluralism and democracy is relentless," the media outlet quoted government spokesman, Stelios Petsas, as saying.

Petsas added, as cited by the Greek news agency, that that related authorities were already investigating the incident to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

According to Foreign Press Association of Greece, this is the second such attack committed against Jacobi by representatives of radical circles. Members of the Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn attacked Jacobi in January of last year along with a cameraman and a photojournalist in Athens.

Related Topics

Attack Democracy German Athens Greece January Sunday Gold Media Government Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED3.8 bn on rising confidence in ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjahâ€™s social welfare law discussed

36 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Ethiopia&#039;s Minister o ..

2 hours ago

Bahraini Deputy Prime Minister Receives Assistant ..

2 hours ago

Amendments to law on commercial agencies provide m ..

4 hours ago

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.