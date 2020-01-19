Far-Right Radicals Attack German Journalist During Anti-Migrant Rally in Athens - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Far-right extremists have attacked and beaten a German Deutsche Welle broadcaster's journalist, Thomas Jacobi, for filming a rally against migrants and refugees being held in the Greek capital of Athens, media reported on Sunday.

The attack was denounced by the country's Foreign Press Association and the Greek government, according to the ANA-MPA news agency.

"[The government] condemns in the strongest possible terms the fascist attack on journalist Thomas Jacobi at Syntagma Square. The freedom of the press and the protection of those exercising it is the duty of every democratic state. The government's stance on forces of violence and extremism who fight the freedom of expression, pluralism and democracy is relentless," the media outlet quoted government spokesman, Stelios Petsas, as saying.

Petsas added, as cited by the Greek news agency, that that related authorities were already investigating the incident to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

According to Foreign Press Association of Greece, this is the second such attack committed against Jacobi by representatives of radical circles. Members of the Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn attacked Jacobi in January of last year along with a cameraman and a photojournalist in Athens.