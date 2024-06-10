Far right set to fall short of first place in Belgian vote

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Belgium's biggest far-right party made gains, but less than projected, in national and regional elections held Sunday in parallel with an EU vote.

A partial count of ballots suggested the far-right Vlaams Belang party had picked up around 22 percent of the votes in the country's Dutch-speaking Flemish region but were still beaten by the conservative N-VA party, on 25 percent.

Pre-election voter-intention surveys had for months put Vlaams Belang on course to become the biggest party in Flanders, which would have seen them picking up the largest share in the 150-seat Federal parliament.

The preliminary results, though, showed the N-VA remaining at the head of the governing coalition for Flanders.

The linguistically divided country took 493 days to hash together a seven-party governing coalition after the last ballot in 2019.

Vlaams Belang is pushing to make Flanders independent.

Other parties in Flanders -- including N-VA -- have a long-standing agreement not to let the extreme right into government in the region.

On the national level, it is also snubbed by other parties.

Vlaams Belang leader Tom van Grieken said as he voted: "Belgium is the past, Flanders is the future."

His party's relatively strong showing fit a broader pattern of gains for the far right across Europe and the victory of ally Geert Wilders in neighbouring Netherlands last year.

- Political 'crossroads' -

It appeared likely that the current seven-party governing coalition of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo would not do well enough to keep a majority in parliament.

At 1800 GMT less than half the ballots in the Wallonia and Brussels regions had been counted.

But local media reported Belgium's Greens suffered losses which could exclude them from coalitions they were part of in the federal parliament and in the country's French-speaking Wallonia region.

De Croo told journalists as he voted that Belgium and Europe were "at a crossroads".

He has left the door open for a potential link-up with the N-VA, which would likely struggle to win over leftist French-speaking parties opposed to its push to curb unemployment benefits.

Playing key roles in forming any coalition will likely be the French-speaking liberals of the Reformists Movement (MR) and centrist The Engaged, which have both seen upticks in the polls ahead of the vote.

Voting is compulsory in Belgium.

Voters on Sunday were being asked to choose Belgian lawmakers for the next EU parliament as well for the country's regional legislatures in Flanders, Wallonia, Brussels and its small German-speaking community.

The public tv network in Flanders, VRT, reported that De Croo's Open VLD party would lose nine of the 16 seats it held in the Flemish parliament.

Vlaams Belang was on track to add eight lawmakers to the 23 it had previously for a total 31, putting it just behind the N-VA with 32.