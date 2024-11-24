Open Menu

Far Right Targets Breakthrough In Romania Presidential Vote

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Far right targets breakthrough in Romania presidential vote

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Romanians voted Sunday in the first round of a presidential election amid a surge in inflation and fears over the war in neighbouring Ukraine that could favour far-right leader George Simion.

The vote kicks off two weeks of elections in the poor NATO member country, including a parliamentary vote and a December 8 presidential run-off.

Social democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu is leading a field of 13 contenders in the race to take over from President Klaus Iohannis in the largely ceremonial post. Ciolacu has about 25 percent support in opinion polls, followed by AUR leader Simion on 15 to 19 percent.

Ciolacu, whose Social Democratic Party (PSD) has shaped the country's politics for more than three decades, promised stability and a "decent" standard of living as he voted Sunday.

Simion, 38, has seen his popularity surge by tapping into voter anger over record inflation -- 10% last year and 5.5% predicted for 2024 -- while promising more affordable housing.

Looking for a new election breakthrough for European far-right parties, he warned of possible "fraud" and "foreign interference" when voting. But he added: "I am happy that we are giving Romanians hope and the prospect of a better future."

Simion is targeting people like Rodica, a 69-year-old who was among the first to vote in Bucharest's chilly sunshine. The pensioner, who would not give a family name, was afraid of the Ukraine war and wanted "better living conditions and peace".

Andrea Irimie, a 29-year-old teacher, was also concerned about Ukraine and said she wanted "change".

The stakes are high for Romania, which has a 650-kilometre (400-mile) border with Ukraine and has become more important since Russia invaded its neighbour in 2022.

The Black Sea nation now plays a "vital strategic role" for NATO -- as it is a base for more than 5,000 soldiers -- and the transit of Ukrainian grain, the New Strategy Center think tank said.

Related Topics

Election NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Poor Russia Vote Bucharest George Romania Tank December Border Sunday Post Family From Race Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

23 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

23 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

24 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

24 hours ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

1 day ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

1 day ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From World