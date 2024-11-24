Far Right Targets Breakthrough In Romania Presidential Vote
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Romanians voted Sunday in the first round of a presidential election amid a surge in inflation and fears over the war in neighbouring Ukraine that could favour far-right leader George Simion.
The vote kicks off two weeks of elections in the poor NATO member country, including a parliamentary vote and a December 8 presidential run-off.
Social democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu is leading a field of 13 contenders in the race to take over from President Klaus Iohannis in the largely ceremonial post. Ciolacu has about 25 percent support in opinion polls, followed by AUR leader Simion on 15 to 19 percent.
Ciolacu, whose Social Democratic Party (PSD) has shaped the country's politics for more than three decades, promised stability and a "decent" standard of living as he voted Sunday.
Simion, 38, has seen his popularity surge by tapping into voter anger over record inflation -- 10% last year and 5.5% predicted for 2024 -- while promising more affordable housing.
Looking for a new election breakthrough for European far-right parties, he warned of possible "fraud" and "foreign interference" when voting. But he added: "I am happy that we are giving Romanians hope and the prospect of a better future."
Simion is targeting people like Rodica, a 69-year-old who was among the first to vote in Bucharest's chilly sunshine. The pensioner, who would not give a family name, was afraid of the Ukraine war and wanted "better living conditions and peace".
Andrea Irimie, a 29-year-old teacher, was also concerned about Ukraine and said she wanted "change".
The stakes are high for Romania, which has a 650-kilometre (400-mile) border with Ukraine and has become more important since Russia invaded its neighbour in 2022.
The Black Sea nation now plays a "vital strategic role" for NATO -- as it is a base for more than 5,000 soldiers -- and the transit of Ukrainian grain, the New Strategy Center think tank said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From World
-
Basel votes to stump up bucks to host Eurovision20 minutes ago
-
Uruguayans head to polls with left hoping for comeback21 minutes ago
-
IPL auction records tumble as Pant and Iyer snapped up30 minutes ago
-
Six face trial in Paris for blackmailing Paul Pogba2 hours ago
-
Jaiswal and Kohli slam centuries as Australia stare at defeat2 hours ago
-
Norris applauds 'deserved' champion Verstappen2 hours ago
-
Frenchman who sleeps with alligators seeks refuge for venomous menagerie2 hours ago
-
Former Masters champion Reed seals dominant Hong Kong Open win2 hours ago
-
Afghan women turn to entrepreneurship under Taliban3 hours ago
-
Verstappen 'never thought' he'd win four world titles3 hours ago
-
Formula One: Las Vegas Grand Prix results3 hours ago
-
Edinburgh's alternative tour guides show 'more real' side of city3 hours ago