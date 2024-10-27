Far right tipped to gain ground as jaded Bulgarians vote again

(@FahadShabbir)

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Bulgarians vote Sunday in their seventh election in less than four years, with dim hope of an end to political turmoil that has favoured the country's far right.

The European Union (EU)'s poorest member state has been at a standstill since 2020, when massive anti-corruption protests brought down the cabinet of conservative three-time prime minister Boyko Borisov.

Six consecutive votes so far have failed to yield a stable government.

Borisov's GERB party once again looks set to top Sunday's vote, currently polling at around 26 percent.

But chances are high that GERB will struggle to find partners to govern.

Voter turnout is also expected to be low, amid fears of electoral fraud.

Five months ago, turnout hit its lowest since the end of communism at just 34 percent.