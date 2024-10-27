Open Menu

Far Right Tipped To Gain Ground As Jaded Bulgarians Vote Again

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Far right tipped to gain ground as jaded Bulgarians vote again

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Bulgarians vote Sunday in their seventh election in less than four years, with dim hope of an end to political turmoil that has favoured the country's far right.

The European Union (EU)'s poorest member state has been at a standstill since 2020, when massive anti-corruption protests brought down the cabinet of conservative three-time prime minister Boyko Borisov.

Six consecutive votes so far have failed to yield a stable government.

Borisov's GERB party once again looks set to top Sunday's vote, currently polling at around 26 percent.

But chances are high that GERB will struggle to find partners to govern.

Voter turnout is also expected to be low, amid fears of electoral fraud.

Five months ago, turnout hit its lowest since the end of communism at just 34 percent.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote European Union Sunday 2020 Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

18 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

18 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

18 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

1 day ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

1 day ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

1 day ago

More Stories From World