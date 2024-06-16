Farage's Reform UK Target Immigration In Labour's Former 'Red Wall'
Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 09:51 AM
Kirkby in Ashfield, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Ashfield is an extreme example of Britain's topsy-turvy recent politics, leaving whiplashed voters unimpressed as the incumbent MP bids to make next month's general election about immigration.
Lee Anderson, a one-time Labour Party member who defected to and then from the beleaguered ruling Conservatives, is running for Reform UK, the hard-right party of anti-EU populist Nigel Farage.
Confusingly, Anderson's Conservative challenger in the former mining district in the English East Midlands stood for Reform's forerunner, the Brexit Party, at the last general election in 2019.
Meanwhile, the centre-left Labour opposition, which held the seat for decades before finishing a dismal third nearly five years ago, are the favourites to reclaim it on July 4.
Add in an independent candidate who leads the local council but faces a criminal trial next year for fraud and tax evasion, and voters could be forgiven for feeling bewildered.
"They're all a bunch of bloody hypocrites... They give me a headache," complained retiree Helen Hull, as Farage and Anderson campaigned nearby last week.
"If there was a box saying 'none of the above' I'd tick it," added Caroline Cutts, 56.
"Disillusioned" twenty-something Luke has "given up".
"They're all bastards. All they inspire is discontent," he said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
More Stories From World
-
Why no one is talking about Brexit in the UK election6 minutes ago
-
'All the same' politicians try voters' patience in key UK battleground6 minutes ago
-
Unlimited donations boost UK parties' election war chests6 minutes ago
-
Main UK parties' general election promises6 minutes ago
-
Labour leader Keir Starmer: Britain's next prime minister?6 minutes ago
-
Young UK voters lament their options at upcoming poll6 minutes ago
-
Gretchen Walsh sets 100m fly world record at US Olympic swimming trials15 minutes ago
-
Gretchen Walsh sets 100m fly world record at US Olympic swimming trials15 minutes ago
-
Shunned by West, Russian army deserters live in fear15 minutes ago
-
Foreign-born pandas join China's efforts to boost wild population15 minutes ago
-
UK general election: a guide16 minutes ago
-
UK election picks over 14 years of Conservative rule16 minutes ago