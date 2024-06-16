Kirkby in Ashfield, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Ashfield is an extreme example of Britain's topsy-turvy recent politics, leaving whiplashed voters unimpressed as the incumbent MP bids to make next month's general election about immigration.

Lee Anderson, a one-time Labour Party member who defected to and then from the beleaguered ruling Conservatives, is running for Reform UK, the hard-right party of anti-EU populist Nigel Farage.

Confusingly, Anderson's Conservative challenger in the former mining district in the English East Midlands stood for Reform's forerunner, the Brexit Party, at the last general election in 2019.

Meanwhile, the centre-left Labour opposition, which held the seat for decades before finishing a dismal third nearly five years ago, are the favourites to reclaim it on July 4.

Add in an independent candidate who leads the local council but faces a criminal trial next year for fraud and tax evasion, and voters could be forgiven for feeling bewildered.

"They're all a bunch of bloody hypocrites... They give me a headache," complained retiree Helen Hull, as Farage and Anderson campaigned nearby last week.

"If there was a box saying 'none of the above' I'd tick it," added Caroline Cutts, 56.

"Disillusioned" twenty-something Luke has "given up".

"They're all bastards. All they inspire is discontent," he said.