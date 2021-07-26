UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FARC-EP Dissidents Claim Responsibility For Attack On President Duque's Helicopter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 07:20 AM

FARC-EP Dissidents Claim Responsibility for Attack on President Duque's Helicopter

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The middle Magdalena Bloc of the FARC-EP (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army) has claimed responsibility for the attack on the helicopter of Colombian President Ivan Duque last month.

In a video released on Sunday, the group also claimed responsibility for the June attack on the army base in Cucuta, as well as other terror acts, and said that it was going to continue its attacks.

Duque said on Twitter on Sunday that the government of Colombia was going to "continue to strike" the terrorists. "They do not intimidate us," Duque said, claiming that the Sunday "gibberish" video released by the Middle Magdalena Bloc was recorded in Venezuela.

Colombia's Prosecutor General Francisco Barbosa said earlier this month that FARC rebels were the ones responsible for the attack on Duque's helicopter and the assault on a military unit in Cucuta.

On June 25, Duque's helicopter was shot at from the ground, though no casualties resulted. A separate attack occurred in mid-June, when over 35 military personnel were injured in a car bomb explosion at an army base in Cucuta.

Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano has said that the attacks on the president and the military unit were planned in Venezuela. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has stressed that his country is a peaceful one and Colombia should search for those responsible for the attacks at home and not in Venezuela.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Army Twitter Car Magdalena Cucuta Colombia Venezuela June Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival concludes today

9 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development kicks off Summer ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 dist ..

11 hours ago

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

11 hours ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

11 hours ago

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.